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"Every Step Is Reform, Not Patchwork": IIT Madras Director Details Phased Tech Overhaul For NTA

"Every Step Is Reform, Not Patchwork": IIT Madras Director Details Phased Tech Overhaul For NTA

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 28, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026, 3:20 PM IST

Speaking exclusively to India Today's Marya Shakil, IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti- a member of the high-powered NTA reform task force emphasised that technology is non-negotiable for managing national examinations at scale. Addressing concerns over paper leaks, Prof. Kamakoti clarified that while past logistics from NTA to test centers remained secure, insider breaches require stronger human oversight alongside technical solutions. Working alongside Nandan Nilekani, the task force is recommending short-, medium-, and long-term reforms, including independent third-party audits, multi-layered verification, and evolving technology safeguards to build a leak-proof, transparent system.

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