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Ex-JPSC Chief Arrested As Mastermind Confesses ₹5.8Cr Fraud; Student Protests Defiant On Day 19

Ex-JPSC Chief Arrested As Mastermind Confesses ₹5.8Cr Fraud; Student Protests Defiant On Day 19

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 12, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026, 7:42 PM IST

 

The JPSC paper leak investigation in Jharkhand has intensified following major revelations by state CID. Mastermind Abhay Tiwari disclosed collecting ₹5.8 crore from candidates to inflate exam marks, taking up to ₹35 lakh per recruitment post. Meanwhile, CID arrested former JPSC chairman L. Khiangte, triggering a political showdown as the BJP accused the state government of using local agencies to protect key officials from the ED. Amid power disruptions at the Ranchi protest site, job aspirants remain steadfast on Day 19, while student leader Devendra Nath Mahto’s hunger strike entered its 11th day.

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