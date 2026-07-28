Exam Paper Leak Row Reaches Punjab: BJP, Congress Target AAP Govt | What's CJP's Next Big Move?

After the NEET controversy, the politics of paper leaks has now shifted to Punjab. The Opposition alleges that six major exam scandals under the Bhagwant Mann government have affected over five lakh aspirants. While the AAP government denies any paper leaks, claiming the latest incident was a case of cheating, the BJP, Congress and Akali Dal are demanding accountability and the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains. BJP has also questioned CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke over Punjab, while Dipke says the state is now on the organization's radar. Watch the full report.