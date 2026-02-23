Exclusive: Chairman & CEO Arvind Krishna On What IBM Is Bringing To Uttar Pradesh & Lucknow

In an exclusive conversation with Aaj Tak’s Executive Editot Kumar Abhishek, IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna spoke about IBM’s growing focus on AI-led governance as the company inaugurated its AI GovTech Innovation Center in Lucknow. The centre aims to accelerate digital governance by developing trusted, scalable AI solutions that enhance transparency, productivity, and public service delivery. Inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the initiative brings together IBM’s global AI expertise with India’s local talent ecosystem. Arvind Krishna highlighted that AI is rapidly becoming core infrastructure for governments worldwide, helping translate digital ambition into measurable public impact.