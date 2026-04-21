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EXCLUSIVE: Chandrababu Naidu Counters Stalin On Hindi Row During Chennai Visit

EXCLUSIVE: Chandrababu Naidu Counters Stalin On Hindi Row During Chennai Visit

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 21, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 21, 2026, 4:20 PM IST

An in-depth discussion explores the intersection of regional identity and national reforms, focusing on the political landscape of Tamil Nadu. The conversation highlights the necessity for states to embrace global best practices and progressive policies introduced by the central government, rather than resisting them through regional political agendas. Key topics include the debate surrounding the Women's Reservation Bill and the upcoming delimitation process. The dialogue examines how these legislative measures aim to empower women without disenfranchising existing political stakeholders, countering opposition claims of hidden agendas. Furthermore, the discussion touches upon the essence of Dravidian culture, emphasizing that regional pride should not hinder broader economic and social growth. The segment concludes with an analysis of the evolving electoral dynamics in Tamil Nadu, noting the traditional dominance of established regional parties and the potential impact of new entrants from the cinema industry on future elections.

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