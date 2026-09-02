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Exclusive: FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani On Red Labels, Misleading Food Ads & India's Obesity Crisis

Exclusive: FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani On Red Labels, Misleading Food Ads & India's Obesity Crisis

Sneha Mordani
Sneha Mordani
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 2, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026, 3:39 PM IST

In an exclusive interview with India Today, FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani addresses growing concerns over what Indians are eating amid rising diabetes and obesity. He explains FSSAI's proposed front-of-pack red warning labels for foods high in sugar, salt and fat, action against misleading claims by brands, and the challenges of enforcing food safety across India. Punhani also discusses industry pressure, consumer awareness, ultra-processed foods and the need to return to balanced, local and traditional diets. Watch this exclusive conversation on food safety, packaged foods and India's changing eating habits.

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