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Exclusive Ground Report: India’s First Hydrogen Train Seen In Exclusive Visuals From Jind

Exclusive Ground Report: India’s First Hydrogen Train Seen In Exclusive Visuals From Jind

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 17, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026, 1:29 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India’s first indigenous hydrogen-powered train from Jind in Haryana on July 17. The clean-energy train will operate on the Jind-Sonipat section, marking a major milestone for Indian Railways and the country’s green mobility mission. Powered by hydrogen fuel cells, the train generates electricity onboard and releases water vapour instead of diesel exhaust during operation. A dedicated hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has been established at Jind with the required safety clearance. The project supports India’s net-zero ambitions and places the country among nations testing hydrogen technology for cleaner rail transportation at scale globally.

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