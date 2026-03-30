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Exclusive: Himanta Biswa Sarma Questions Congress Promise On Zubeen Garg Justice

Exclusive: Himanta Biswa Sarma Questions Congress Promise On Zubeen Garg Justice

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 30, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 30, 2026, 1:45 PM IST

The death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg has become a major flashpoint in Assam’s election campaign. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has promised justice within 100 days if voted to power, making it a key poll pledge along with land rights and welfare incentives. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit back, questioning how any government can guarantee justice, calling it the court’s domain. Garg’s death in Singapore, ruled accidental by a coroner, still has multiple people in custody. The issue has now escalated into a political battle, intensifying the stakes in Assam’s upcoming elections.

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