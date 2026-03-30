Exclusive: Home Minister Amit Shah Assures No Lockdown Or Fuel Crisis Amid Iran War Tensions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reassured citizens that there is no plan for a lockdown or fuel shortage in India despite rising global tensions due to the Iran conflict. Speaking exclusively to the India Today Group during a roadshow in Guwahati ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, Shah dismissed rumours circulating on social media and emphasized that petrol, diesel, and cooking gas supplies remain stable across the country. While global uncertainty continues due to the West Asia situation, authorities have confirmed that India’s domestic supply chains remain unaffected, and there is no cause for alarm.