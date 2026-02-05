Exclusive | Inside Hugo Boss’ Global Transformation And India Expansion Plan

In an exclusive conversation at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Daniel Grieder, CEO of Hugo Boss, speaks to India Today’s Marya Shakil about one of the most closely watched transformations in global luxury. From repositioning Hugo Boss as a 24/7 lifestyle brand to leveraging AI across design, retail and supply chains, Grieder outlines how the iconic German fashion house is adapting to a changing world. He shares why India stands out as a key growth market amid global uncertainty, the brand’s plans to double its store footprint, and how India is emerging as both a manufacturing hub and a consumption story. The interview also delves into leadership, trust-driven culture, affordable luxury, and why Asia and the Middle East remain resilient as luxury slows in parts of the West.