Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Exclusive: Inside Israel Emergency Command Centre Running 24x7 Amid War Escalation

Exclusive: Inside Israel Emergency Command Centre Running 24x7 Amid War Escalation

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 30, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 30, 2026, 1:42 PM IST

As the West Asia conflict intensifies, Israel’s emergency medical system is operating at peak alert from a fortified underground command centre. Located over 50 metres below ground, the MDA National Command Centre is designed to function even during full-scale war. Every emergency call is answered within seconds, coordinating rapid responses to missile strikes, rescue operations, and daily medical needs. The facility ensures uninterrupted healthcare support across Israel despite constant threats. This ground report offers a rare inside look at how Israel’s frontline medical response system continues to operate seamlessly amid escalating conflict conditions.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended