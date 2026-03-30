Exclusive: Inside Israel Emergency Command Centre Running 24x7 Amid War Escalation

As the West Asia conflict intensifies, Israel’s emergency medical system is operating at peak alert from a fortified underground command centre. Located over 50 metres below ground, the MDA National Command Centre is designed to function even during full-scale war. Every emergency call is answered within seconds, coordinating rapid responses to missile strikes, rescue operations, and daily medical needs. The facility ensures uninterrupted healthcare support across Israel despite constant threats. This ground report offers a rare inside look at how Israel’s frontline medical response system continues to operate seamlessly amid escalating conflict conditions.