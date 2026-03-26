Exclusive | Inside War Zone: Tel Aviv & Lebanon Reels Under War Impact As Hospitals Overflow

As the West Asia conflict enters Day 26, the human cost continues to mount. India Today brings exclusive coverage from the war zone, reporting from Tel Aviv hospitals overwhelmed with casualties, where civilians struggle to cope with relentless attacks. India Today's Pranay Upadhyay documents the harrowing scenes of emergency wards and the strain on medical staff facing constant influxes of the injured. Meanwhile, in Lebanon, Israel’s strikes have devastated key areas, leaving communities paralyzed and infrastructure in ruins. Ashraf Wani reports from the southern coastline, capturing the stark reality of life amid a relentless conflict. As the war spreads across borders, civilians bear the brunt of escalating hostilities, while international tensions rise. India Today continues to report fearlessly, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian attention and the growing risks to regional stability.