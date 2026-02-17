Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Exclusive: Kiren Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi, Flags Anti-India Influence, Vows Parliament Will Run

Exclusive: Kiren Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi, Flags Anti-India Influence, Vows Parliament Will Run

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 17, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 17, 2026, 9:11 AM IST

In an exclusive, hard-hitting interview with India Today’s Gaurav Sawant from the Line of Actual Control in Sangesar, Arunachal Pradesh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a sharp attack on the Congress and its leadership. Rijiju alleged that Rahul Gandhi is being advised by anti-India NGOs and claimed his actions are against national interest, accusing him of deliberately obstructing Parliament. The minister asserted that the government will continue legislative business in the Budget Session despite disruptions. Rijiju also defended the Prime Minister on farmers’ issues, stressed that national security cannot be compromised, and said sensitive matters involving the armed forces should not be politicised or debated in Parliament.

TAGS:
    Post a comment0
    SUBSCRIBE TO
    BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
    Subscribe Now
    Already a subscriber?Login

    TOP VIDEOS

    Recommended