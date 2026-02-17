Exclusive: Kiren Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi, Flags Anti-India Influence, Vows Parliament Will Run

In an exclusive, hard-hitting interview with India Today’s Gaurav Sawant from the Line of Actual Control in Sangesar, Arunachal Pradesh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a sharp attack on the Congress and its leadership. Rijiju alleged that Rahul Gandhi is being advised by anti-India NGOs and claimed his actions are against national interest, accusing him of deliberately obstructing Parliament. The minister asserted that the government will continue legislative business in the Budget Session despite disruptions. Rijiju also defended the Prime Minister on farmers’ issues, stressed that national security cannot be compromised, and said sensitive matters involving the armed forces should not be politicised or debated in Parliament.