Exclusive: Nara Lokesh On Google AI Data Centre Boost In Vizag

In an exclusive interaction with Business Today, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh explains what makes Visakhapatnam stand out in the race for Google’s massive AI investment. The Andhra Pradesh government today hosted the foundation stone laying ceremony for a $15 billion Google AI data centre in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with key stakeholders. Spread across 600 acres, the project is set to become one of India’s largest AI infrastructure hubs. The initiative is expected to boost jobs in AI, cloud computing, and data science, while attracting global tech investments. With this move, Vizag is poised to emerge as a major destination for cutting-edge technology and digital innovation in Asia.