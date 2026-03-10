Exclusive: NRAI Warns Delhi Restaurants May Shut Within Days Amid LPG Crunch

India’s restaurant industry is raising alarm over a growing LPG and PNG supply crisis triggered by the ongoing Iran war. In a conversation with India Today, NRAI Treasurer Manpreet Singh said Delhi restaurants currently have only 2–3 days of commercial LPG cylinder stock left, as supply chains for commercial cylinders have largely dried up. He warned that if the situation does not improve, restaurant operations could begin shutting down within four days. Singh added that the Centre’s move to prioritise domestic LPG supply may further strain restaurants. Many eateries are also reporting reduced PNG supply, dropping from full capacity to around 80%. The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has written to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, seeking urgent government intervention.