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Exclusive: Pranay Upadhyay On Ground In Tel Aviv—Missiles Rain, Civilians Race For Shelter

Exclusive: Pranay Upadhyay On Ground In Tel Aviv—Missiles Rain, Civilians Race For Shelter

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 25, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 25, 2026, 11:58 AM IST

Residents in Tel Aviv remain on edge as Iranian missile strikes continue to target the city, forcing people to take shelter for safety. Sirens and alerts have become a constant, disrupting daily life and heightening anxiety among civilians. Authorities have urged residents to stay in protected zones as the situation remains volatile. Amid the escalating conflict, India Today’s Pranay Upadhyay reports from the ground, capturing the fear, resilience, and uncertainty faced by those living under the shadow of continuous attacks in Israel.

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