Exclusive: Sanjeev Sanyal Defends 7.8% GDP Growth, Says Momentum May Temper In Coming Quarters

India’s 7.8% GDP growth has triggered a debate over whether the strong numbers reflect broad-based economic momentum. In an exclusive conversation with India Today’s Marya Shakil, Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, says the growth is being driven by multiple sectors, including manufacturing, services and construction, along with public and private investment. Sanyal argues that the revised GDP methodology is credible and says updating the base year was necessary after the disruption caused by the pandemic. He expects growth to moderate in coming quarters, citing risks from global trade disruptions, oil prices and El Niño-related agricultural pressures.