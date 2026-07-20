EXCLUSIVE: Skyroot CEO Reveals Vikram-1 Journey, India's Private Space Dream Comes True

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Skyroot Aerospace CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana and Co-founder Naga Bharath Daka opened up about the emotional journey behind Vikram-1's historic success. The duo spoke about leaving ISRO, building Skyroot from scratch, overcoming impossible odds, and making India the third country where a private company has successfully placed a rocket into orbit. They also explained how government reforms, indigenous innovation, and public-private partnerships are transforming India's space sector. Watch the inspiring conversation on the vision, challenges, and future of India's private space revolution.