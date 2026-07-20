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EXCLUSIVE: Skyroot CEO Reveals Vikram-1 Journey, India's Private Space Dream Comes True

EXCLUSIVE: Skyroot CEO Reveals Vikram-1 Journey, India's Private Space Dream Comes True

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 20, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 20, 2026, 2:57 PM IST

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Skyroot Aerospace CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana and Co-founder Naga Bharath Daka opened up about the emotional journey behind Vikram-1's historic success. The duo spoke about leaving ISRO, building Skyroot from scratch, overcoming impossible odds, and making India the third country where a private company has successfully placed a rocket into orbit. They also explained how government reforms, indigenous innovation, and public-private partnerships are transforming India's space sector. Watch the inspiring conversation on the vision, challenges, and future of India's private space revolution. 

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