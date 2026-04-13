Exclusive Suvendu Adhikari’s Big Attack On Mamata | Nandigram Battle Heats Up 2026

In an exclusive interview with India Today's Marya Shakil, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari discussed the upcoming 2026 state elections and stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party is forming the government. He noted that there is "Huge anti incumbency" against the ruling Trinamool Congress due to unemployment, lack of healthcare infrastructure, and women's safety issues. Adhikari criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for alleged appeasement politics and corruption. Addressing the Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls, he explained that the process removed a "fake voter" and "double triple voter" from the lists, which he claimed erased the 40-lakh vote gap between the TMC and BJP from the 2024 elections. He also highlighted his personal political struggles, noting that he left his ministerial position to fight against the TMC's policies and has faced multiple suspensions and police cases. Adhikari asserted that the people of Bengal are the true face of the BJP's election campaign and reiterated his commitment to challenging the current administration without fear.