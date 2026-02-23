Exclusive: The Netherlands PM Dick Schoof On India’s AI Leadership, Trade Ties And Global Power

In an exclusive interview with India Today’s Geeta Mohan, Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof shared key views on global geopolitics, artificial intelligence, and India–Europe ties during the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. Schoof praised India’s leadership in hosting the summit at a crucial time, stressing the need for responsible and inclusive AI. He highlighted progress on India–EU trade agreements and expanding India–Netherlands cooperation in defence, semiconductors, and technology. Calling the world increasingly multipolar, he said Europe must strengthen defence unity, support Ukraine, and urged the U.S. to apply pressure on Russia, while underlining India’s role in bridging the global North–South divide.