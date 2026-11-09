Exclusive | “Why Don’t They Fight Together?”: U.P. CM Yogi’s Challenge To SP, Congress And AIMIM

In an exclusive conversation with India Today Group’s Sweta Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and accused the Samajwadi Party, Congress and AIMIM of sharing the same agenda. Yogi alleged that these parties act against India’s interests, traditions and national unity. He also said he did not believe Owaisi had political space in Uttar Pradesh and dismissed his reported ambition of seeing a Muslim Chief Minister in the state. Responding to allegations that AIMIM acts as the BJP’s ‘B-team’, Yogi questioned why the three parties did not contest elections together.