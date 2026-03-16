Exicom Expands EV charging Capacity With Hyderabad Plant

Exicom Tele-Systems has inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Hyderabad as it sharpens its focus on India’s rapidly expanding electric mobility ecosystem. In an exclusive conversation with Business Today, Managing Director Anant Nahata said the plant will significantly boost the company’s AC and DC charging manufacturing capacity and help drive higher asset turnover. Spread across 18.4 acres and built with an investment of Rs 216 crore, the facility will manufacture EV chargers, battery systems and power electronics. Nahata said localisation remains a key priority for the company, with imports largely limited to semiconductor components, while supply chain efforts are aimed at reducing external dependencies and strengthening India’s EV value chain.