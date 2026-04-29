Exit Poll Predicts Big Win For NDA In Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma In Strong Position

The Axis My India exit poll projects a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, with the ruling alliance expected to secure between 88 and 100 seats in the 126-member House. This puts the NDA comfortably above the majority mark and signals a potential third consecutive term for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Meanwhile, the Congress is projected to lag behind with an estimated 24 to 36 seats, indicating a significant gap in the electoral race. The results, if reflected in the final count, would further consolidate the BJP’s political stronghold in the Northeast. Stay tuned for the latest updates, in-depth analysis, and key takeaways from the Assam election results.