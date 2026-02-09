Explained | Did India Really Drop Russian Oil? Trump Vs Reality

In a recent India-US trade deal announcement, President Donald Trump claimed India agreed to stop buying Russian oil and switch to US and Venezuelan crude. But has India really pivoted? Russia denies any stoppage, and India insists on multiple sources for energy security. Dive into the facts: India imports 85–88% of its crude needs. As of late 2025–early 2026 data, Russia remains the top supplier (30–35% in 2024–25, dipping to ~24–33% recently amid sanctions pressure), followed by Iraq (18–21%), Saudi Arabia (13–15%), UAE (8–10%), and rising US shares. Why Russian oil matters: Deep discounts post-Ukraine war, compatibility with Indian refineries (heavy/sour grades), lower import bills, and better margins.US pressure: Tied to trade incentives, weakening Russia's war funding, potential tariffs. Can India replace it? Alternatives like US (lighter/expensive), Venezuela (similar heavy grades), Middle East exist—but long-term contracts, wind-down periods, logistics, pricing, and credibility issues make overnight switches impossible. Diversification is gradual, not immediate—no official Indian commitment to halt Russian buys.