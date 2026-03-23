Explained | Why Iran Is Striking Dubai – UAE’s Economy And Global Image At Risk

The UAE, long seen as a safe haven for global wealth, is facing an unprecedented wave of missile and drone attacks, with over 1,700 projectiles launched since the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran began. Dubai, the crown jewel of the Gulf, has experienced alerts, disrupted airports, and damaged infrastructure, challenging its image as a stable hub for tourism, trade, and investment. In this video, we explore why Iran is targeting the UAE, the geopolitical implications for Washington and Tel Aviv, and the potential economic fallout for Dubai and the wider region. From strategic signalling to the risks of undermining the “Dubai Dream,” we break down how this conflict is changing the Gulf forever