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“Extraordinary Repudiation Of Trump”: Shashi Tharoor On US Midterm Results | EXCLUSIVE

“Extraordinary Repudiation Of Trump”: Shashi Tharoor On US Midterm Results | EXCLUSIVE

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 5, 2026,
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026, 4:57 PM IST

In an exclusive interview with Rajdeep Sardesai, Congress MP and External Affairs Committee Chairperson Dr. Shashi Tharoor analyses the 2026 US midterm results and their implications for Donald Trump, India-US ties and Indian politics. Calling the verdict an “extraordinary repudiation” of Trump, Tharoor says the results may not immediately disrupt bilateral engagements or ongoing trade negotiations. He flags potential Graham Act sanctions, trade terms and Washington’s ties with Pakistan as issues to watch. Turning to India, Tharoor discusses inflation, living costs, graduate unemployment and voter roll controversies, urging the Opposition to question whether people are better off under the current government.

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