Fabindia MD Warns: No AI = No Business | Why Every Company Must Go Tech-First

In this exclusive Business Today podcast, Aabha Bakaya speaks with Fabindia MD William Bissell on why every company must become an AI-first business. Bissell warns that traditional decision-making is too slow in today’s data-driven world, where AI can predict consumer behavior in real time. From “self-driving enterprises” to agentic AI making purchase decisions, the retail landscape is undergoing a massive shift. He explains how businesses that fail to adapt risk becoming irrelevant, as consumers increasingly rely on AI-led recommendations instead of traditional search. With rapid technological disruption underway, flexibility and speed are now critical for survival. Watch this conversation to understand why AI is no longer optional—it’s the future of every business.