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Fabindia Predicts 50-50 Shift: Digital Vs Stores & India’s Next Retail Boom

Fabindia Predicts 50-50 Shift: Digital Vs Stores & India’s Next Retail Boom

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 16, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 16, 2026, 1:02 PM IST

In this exclusive Business Today podcast, Aabha Bakaya speaks with Fabindia MD William Bissell on the future of retail in India. Bissell predicts a major shift over the next 2–3 years, with digital and physical retail contributing equally to business. Driven by rapid growth in quick commerce, marketplaces, and AI-led discovery, digital is set to expand faster than ever. At the same time, physical stores will evolve into experience and community spaces—much like restaurants in a delivery-first world. With rising middle-class incomes and deeper logistics penetration across India, even remote consumers now have full access to products. Watch how this 50-50 retail future could reshape India’s consumption story.

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