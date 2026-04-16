Fabindia Predicts 50-50 Shift: Digital Vs Stores & India’s Next Retail Boom

In this exclusive Business Today podcast, Aabha Bakaya speaks with Fabindia MD William Bissell on the future of retail in India. Bissell predicts a major shift over the next 2–3 years, with digital and physical retail contributing equally to business. Driven by rapid growth in quick commerce, marketplaces, and AI-led discovery, digital is set to expand faster than ever. At the same time, physical stores will evolve into experience and community spaces—much like restaurants in a delivery-first world. With rising middle-class incomes and deeper logistics penetration across India, even remote consumers now have full access to products. Watch how this 50-50 retail future could reshape India’s consumption story.