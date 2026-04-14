Fabindia’s Big Pivot: William Bissell On Growth, Purpose & Scaling The Brand

In this exclusive Business Today podcast, Aabha Bakaya speaks with Fabindia MD William Bissell on the brand’s remarkable evolution. From an export-focused business supporting rural artisans to becoming one of India’s most loved lifestyle brands, Fabindia has constantly adapted with changing consumer trends. Bissell explains how the company balanced purpose with profitability, scaled operations, and tapped into India’s growing middle class post-1991 reforms. He also reveals Fabindia’s latest pivot as it prepares for the next phase of growth. Watch to understand how legacy brands stay relevant, build identity, and expand into a 360-degree lifestyle ecosystem in a rapidly evolving market like India.