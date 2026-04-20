Fabindia’s Next Big Bet: Wellness Boom, Western Wear Growth & Future Strategy

In this exclusive Business Today podcast, Aabha Bakaya speaks with Fabindia MD William Bissell on the brand’s future strategy after selling Organic India. Bissell highlights why wellness remains a massive long-term opportunity, driven by rising incomes and an aging population in India. He explains how Fabindia aims to align with consumer values, positioning itself as a lifestyle brand rooted in purpose. On the fashion front, apparel still contributes nearly 70% of revenue—but the real growth is coming from Western and fusion wear, not traditional ethnic. The challenge? Staying distinctive without becoming brands like Zara or Uniqlo. Watch how Fabindia is navigating growth, identity, and the next big consumer trends.