FAITH Conclave 2026: Can Tourism Become India’s Next Big Economic Growth Engine?

FAITH Conclave 2026 concluded in New Delhi with leaders calling for tourism to become an engine of jobs, investment and economic growth. Held under the theme ‘Incredible India: Invaluable Economics’, the two-day event brought together government representatives, industry leaders and cultural icons. Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stressed better visitor experiences and encouraged travellers to become ambassadors for India’s civilisation. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta pitched the capital as a global tourism destination, while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav invited investors. Boman Irani and Anupam Kher also shared insights on persistence, enterprise and building tourism businesses with Indian identity.