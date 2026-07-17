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Faith Conclave 2026: Tourism Leaders Chart India’s Seamless Global Growth Roadmap

Faith Conclave 2026: Tourism Leaders Chart India’s Seamless Global Growth Roadmap

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 17, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026, 10:55 PM IST

India’s tourism leaders come together to discuss how the country can build a seamless and globally competitive travel ecosystem. The panel features FAITH board members and association presidents, including Vikram Lalvani, Chairman, AIRDA, Shatunjai Singh, EC Member, IHHA, Satish Sehrawat, President, ITTA. Moderated by Business Today Group Editor Siddharth Zarabi, the discussion explores connectivity, hospitality, travel services, industry coordination and the need for stronger collaboration between government and private stakeholders. Watch the session for practical insights on improving tourist experiences, strengthening infrastructure and unlocking India’s full tourism growth potential across domestic and international markets in future.

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