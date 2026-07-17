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Faith Conclave 2026: VFS Global’s Yummi Talwar On Building Resilient Global Tourism Organisations

Faith Conclave 2026: VFS Global’s Yummi Talwar On Building Resilient Global Tourism Organisations

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 17, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026, 10:34 PM IST

Yummi Talwar, COO, South Asia, VFS Global, shares insights on the resilience, rigour and respect required to build successful global tourism organisations. In conversation with India Today Group’s Pranay Upadhyay, she discusses leadership, trust, operational excellence and the challenges of managing a global business across diverse markets. The session also explores how tourism and travel companies can adapt to disruption, maintain service standards and build long-term partnerships with governments and customers. Watch this engaging discussion for valuable lessons on leadership, global expansion and creating organisations capable of delivering consistent results in an increasingly complex travel ecosystem.

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