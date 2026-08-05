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Farm Leaders Seek Ethanol Push, Better MSP & New Markets in Meeting With Agriculture Minister

Farm Leaders Seek Ethanol Push, Better MSP & New Markets in Meeting With Agriculture Minister

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 5, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026, 4:54 PM IST

Farmer representatives from several states met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, urging the government to expand market opportunities for agricultural produce. They called for greater promotion of ethanol production, value-added products, improved seeds, biotechnology and new uses for agricultural waste to boost farmers' incomes. The delegation also raised concerns over Punjab's agricultural challenges, sought effective implementation of MSP while allowing sales above MSP when market prices are higher, and stressed the need for crop diversification, horticulture and better technology. The minister assured them that their suggestions would be examined and discussed with the relevant ministries.

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