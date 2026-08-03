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FCRA Amendment Bill In Parliament Today | Centre Tightens Rules For Foreign-Funded NGOs

FCRA Amendment Bill In Parliament Today | Centre Tightens Rules For Foreign-Funded NGOs

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 3, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026, 1:27 PM IST

The Centre is set to introduce the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill in Parliament, proposing major changes to how foreign-funded NGOs operate in India. The Bill seeks to tighten oversight through a new monitoring authority, enforce stricter timelines for the utilisation of foreign contributions, strengthen registration norms, and increase accountability of key office-bearers. One of the most significant provisions states that if an NGO loses its FCRA registration, its foreign-funded assets could be transferred to a government authority or sold by the government, preventing any further use of foreign funds. While the government says the amendments are aimed at improving transparency and accountability, the Congress-led Opposition has criticised the proposed law, calling it executive overreach that threatens civil society.

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