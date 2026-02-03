Final U.S. Tariffs To Be 18%, Technical Issues Remain, Ambassador Sergio Gor Tells India Today

The United States has cut tariffs on Indian imports to 18% from 50%, sealing a long-negotiated trade deal that US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor says was driven by the personal bond between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a special conversation with India Today TV, Sergio Gor revealed the story behind the announcement and Trump posting the iconic India Magazine cover on Truth Social. Calling it "a great evening for both nations," Gor told India Today TV that the deal followed a very successful phone call between the two leaders. "Since I arrived in India a month ago, I have repeated many times that the President considers the Prime Minister a true friend. And I mean that," he said. "That is the reason this deal got done so fast."