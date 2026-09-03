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Financial Planning For Couples: Investment Options, Tax Savings, Joint Accounts & More | Money Today

Financial Planning For Couples: Investment Options, Tax Savings, Joint Accounts & More | Money Today

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 3, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026, 5:00 PM IST

On Money Today, we decode how couples can plan their finances together, from shared goals and investments to tax-efficient money decisions. Vishal Dhawan, Plan Ahead and Head at Wealth Advisors, explains how couples can structure home loans, insurance, expenses and investments while balancing individual financial priorities. The discussion also explores how couples can prepare for career breaks and transitions from dual to single income, including the role of emergency funds and insurance. In a separate conversation, Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the Sixteenth Finance Commission and former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, discusses India’s 7.8% growth in the latest quarter. He explains the underlying strength of the economy, manufacturing growth, investment, private consumption and why stronger exports and investment could support India’s future growth prospects.

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