Financing Viksit Bharat 2047 | Anurag Mittal On India’s Fixed Income Future

This session at the India Today Conclave focuses on the crucial role of fixed income markets in financing India’s long-term development ambitions under the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Speaking at the conclave, Anurag Mittal, Head – Fixed Income at UTI Mutual Fund, discusses how strengthening India’s fixed income architecture can support the country’s next phase of economic growth. The conversation explores the importance of deep and efficient bond markets, the role of institutional investors, policy reforms, and how fixed income instruments can help mobilise long-term capital for infrastructure and development. As India aims to become a developed nation by 2047, this discussion highlights the opportunities and challenges in building a robust financial framework capable of supporting the country’s next big leap.