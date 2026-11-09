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“First Diwali Without Naxalism”: PM Modi Celebrates With Security Personnel In Bastar

“First Diwali Without Naxalism”: PM Modi Celebrates With Security Personnel In Bastar

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 9, 2026,
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026, 12:06 PM IST

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with security personnel in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, and described 2026 as a historic year for India’s fight against Naxalism. In his address, Modi said this was the first Diwali after the country had overcome its decades-long struggle against Naxalism and Maoist violence. He credited the achievement to the courage and sacrifices of security personnel, including soldiers and police forces. Modi also recalled his tradition of celebrating Diwali with armed forces personnel across the country, from Kargil to the Himalayan frontier and the sea. He called the jawans part of his family.

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