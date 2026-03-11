“Fishermen Are Key To Blue Economy”: PM Modi Announces ₹1,400 Crore Boost For Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the government’s efforts to empower India’s fishermen community through the growth of the Blue Economy. He said the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana has allocated around ₹1,400 crore for Kerala, helping the state’s fisheries sector grow rapidly. Modi noted that the NDA government created a dedicated Fisheries Ministry and launched several initiatives to bring fishermen into the development mainstream. Support is being extended through cooperatives, fisheries farmer producer organisations, and credit guarantee schemes for youth. The government has also launched the National Fisheries Digital Platform to connect fishermen, boat owners, and exporters, making it easier for them to access schemes, technology, and new opportunities.