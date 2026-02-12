Business Today
FM Defends Food Security Push, Cites ₹2.27 Lakh Cr Subsidy In Lok Sabha

  New Delhi,
  Feb 12, 2026,
  Updated Feb 12, 2026, 1:29 PM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday responded in the Lok Sabha to concerns raised by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on food and energy security. The Finance Minister said ₹2.27 lakh crore has been allocated towards food subsidy, ensuring basic food security for nearly 80 crore people. She highlighted a rise in the budget of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries to ₹4,064 crore, with a strong focus on the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises scheme. Sitharaman also announced a fresh allocation of ₹350 crore for support to high-value agriculture, including crops such as coconut, cashew, cocoa and sandalwood. She added that food inflation is currently at a multi-year low, reflecting improved price stability. 

 

COURTESY: SANSAD TV 

