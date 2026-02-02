FM Ditches Budget Talk, Reveals What Makes Her Happy; Watch What She Says

In a candid and reflective interaction with students, the Finance Minister moved beyond budget numbers to speak about life, learning and citizenship. Responding to questions on what brings her happiness and what she expects from India’s youth, she stressed the importance of deep awareness not just knowing policies exist, but understanding their intent, impact and opportunities. She urged students to question, research and discuss schemes critically, and to engage in meaningful conversations with people from diverse backgrounds. According to her, such awareness and dialogue help young Indians discover new perspectives, unlock their potential and shape informed choices. True growth, she said, comes from curiosity, conversation and continuous self-discovery.