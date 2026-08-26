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FM Nirmala Sitharaman Urges Canadian Investors to Bet Bigger On India’s Growth Story

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Urges Canadian Investors to Bet Bigger On India’s Growth Story

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 26, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026, 5:14 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called on Canadian investors to deepen their engagement with India, saying the country offers a powerful combination of population, purchasing power, consumption and sustained demand. She said the Government of India wants Canadian investors to look at India not just as a market, but as a long-term investment destination. Highlighting the scale of the Indian economy, Sitharaman said global investors should give India both their capital and their attention. Her remarks underline New Delhi’s push to attract greater foreign investment at a time when India is positioning itself as one of the world’s key growth markets. The Finance Minister’s message was clear: rising consumption, expanding demand and a large domestic market make India a destination that Canadian businesses and investors should consider more seriously.

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