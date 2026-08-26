FM Sitharaman Invites Canadian Investors To India’s Insurance, Chips And Rare Earths

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has invited Canadian investors to take a bigger role in India’s growth story, highlighting new opportunities across insurance, FinTech, semiconductors, magnets and rare earths. Speaking at the Welcome Reception with prominent members of the Indian diaspora business community in Toronto, Canada, she said the decision to permit 100% FDI in insurance, combined with India’s scale and leadership in FinTech, is opening up fresh avenues for global capital. Sitharaman also pointed to emerging sectors such as semiconductors and rare earths as areas with significant potential for Canadian companies and investors. She added that India can offer trusted and cost-effective supply-chain alternatives for global markets at a time when countries are looking to diversify sourcing. The Finance Minister specifically called on Canadian investors and rare earth operators to participate more actively in India’s expanding economy and deepen investment ties with the country.