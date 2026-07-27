France And Spain Wildfires Threaten Cap Ferret Mansions And Bordeaux Wine Country

Wildfires are tearing through France and Spain, destroying homes, forcing mass evacuations and leaving vast stretches of forest and farmland blackened. In Le Porge, near the wealthy holiday enclave of Cap Ferret, more than 150 homes have been destroyed as flames advance towards the Atlantic coast. Million-dollar villas remain inside evacuation zones, while Bordeaux and its world-famous wineries watch an erratic fire move dangerously close to the city. Across Spain, the country’s largest recorded wildfire has scorched tens of thousands of hectares, with military emergency teams, firefighters and volunteers battling hotspots around Madrid and Ávila. Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated or ordered to shelter as extreme heat, dry vegetation and strong winds fuel fresh outbreaks. Behind the front lines, residents are feeding exhausted crews and helping displaced families. The devastation goes beyond financial losses, erasing landscapes, livelihoods and communities that may take years to rebuild from scratch.