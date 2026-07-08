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From 5,000-Yr-Old Carts To 153 Countries: Inside India’s Massive Toy Revolution

From 5,000-Yr-Old Carts To 153 Countries: Inside India’s Massive Toy Revolution

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 8, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 8, 2026, 1:15 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says India’s toy culture is deeply rooted in its civilisational heritage, from traditional melas and storytelling toys to 5,000-year-old Sindhu-Saraswati terracotta bullock carts. She said the modern Indian toy industry is now using this legacy to build new and innovative products. Sitharaman highlighted that India’s toy exports reached $186 million in FY25-26, while toy imports dropped by 71% between 2019 and 2026. She added that Indian toys are now exported to 153 countries, but India should aim higher than the projected $5 billion toy market by 2034.

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