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From 6 Hours To 2.5: Delhi–Dehradun Expressway Reality Check | Old Route Vs New Highway Tested

From 6 Hours To 2.5: Delhi–Dehradun Expressway Reality Check | Old Route Vs New Highway Tested

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 15, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 15, 2026, 1:17 PM IST

From slow traffic to seamless speed—the journey between Delhi and Dehradun is transforming. Is the new expressway really a game changer? An India Today ground report puts it to the test—first taking the old route from Delhi to Dehradun, navigating choke points and delays through Muzaffarnagar. Then, after inauguration by PM Narendra Modi, the return journey unfolds on the brand-new expressway. Featuring modern infrastructure like elevated wildlife corridors and smooth connectivity, the drive is now faster, safer, and uninterrupted. From six exhausting hours to just around two and a half—this is not just a road, but a new way forward.

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