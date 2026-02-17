From Accessibility To Ensuring Relevance Of Global South | Amitabh Kant Lists AI Challenges At AI

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant lists maintaining the relevance of the Global South in Artificial Intelligence models as one of the big challenges for India. Speaking during a session at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Kant cited ChatGPT as an example and said that India is providing 33% more data to the AI system than the United States. He also stressed that while AI was set to disrupt every sector of life, it must be accessible, affordable and accountable. During the session, Kant also emphasised the importance of AI being multilingual to reach all sections of the society and flagged the danger of technological advances creating an unequal society. Also evident in the session was the importance of India developing its own AI models and creating a system to replicate the country’s Digital Public Infrastructure which enabled a digital revolution in the country.