From AI Hype To Hard Profits? Hemant Taneja Explains The Shift

At the India Today AI Summit 2026, India Today’s Rajdeep Sardesai speaks to Hemant Taneja, CEO of General Catalyst, on the biggest global debate — is AI a bubble or the future already unfolding? Taneja argues that even bubbles can accelerate innovation, mobilizing capital and talent toward transformative breakthroughs. While foundational AI research continues to attract heavy investment, he says the real shift is happening in applied AI — where enterprises are now seeing measurable productivity gains. Listen in.