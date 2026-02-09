Business Today
From AI Servers To 7nm Chips: Ashwini Vaishnaw Maps India’s Big Leap In Semiconductors And AI Power

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 9, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 9, 2026, 4:17 PM IST

Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw outlined India’s step-by-step strategy to link advanced chipmaking with the India AI Mission. He said the rise of AI data centres is already driving interest from global firms to set up AI server manufacturing in India, alongside rapid growth in PCB and electronics component production. On semiconductors, Vaishnaw explained India’s phased approach- starting with 28-nanometre legacy chips crucial for telecom, automotive, and power sectors, before moving to advanced nodes like 7 nanometres under Semicon 2.0. He stressed that mastering this complex technology will strengthen India’s AI infrastructure, defence capabilities, and long-term self-reliance in critical electronics.

TAGS:
